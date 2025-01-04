2024 Montana Folk Festival gets glowing report from the crowd in new survey

BUTTE — We may be in the teeth of a cold winter right now in Butte, but organizers of Montana’s summer music festival recently received a warm and glowing report in a survey taken of people who attended the event.

“We think we’ve done pretty well. Butte stands out, it’s the place to be the second weekend of July,” said Montana Folk Festival Director George Everett.

The Institute for Recreation and Tourism Research released a 50-page report based on survey results taken at the Montana Folk Festival last July.

“Very useful; it’s wonderful, to have that kind of feedback right away,” said Everett.

Out of 560 people surveyed, the report determined about 80 percent of attendees were from Montana and about 18 percent came from out of state. Many reported spending money at local hotels, restaurants, and stores.

“It’s a free festival and they come with disposable money, so their pockets are full of money that they go and spend elsewhere in Butte,” he said.

Local businesses appreciate the festival.

“It’s always something we can really count on here as far as, you know, a nonstop flow of traffic all day long, we’re breakfast, lunch, dinner,” said M&M owner Selina Pankovich.

The festival will return this summer from July 11 through the 13th.