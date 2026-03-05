Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2026 Butte-Silver Bow Candidate Filings

BUTTE - Four out of the six Butte-Silver Bow Commissioners seats up for election this year are contested races.

The Butte Clerk and Recorder’s office released the final filings for political office in Butte-Silver Bow after the filing deadline on March 4th.

The following are the contested races:

  • Commissioner District 1: Incumbent John P. Morgan is being challenged by Rachel Roberts Boyd.  
  • Commissioner District 7: Incumbent Joshua O’Neill will face Ready S. Frost. 
  • Commissioner District 9: Incumbent Eric Allen Mankins will run against Allison Anderson.  
  • Commissioner District 11: Incumbent Tommy Walker will face Mitzi Rossillon.  

Uncontested Races:

  • Commissioner District 2: Incumbent Michele Shea 
  • Commissioner District 10: Incumbent Butch Gerbrandt.  
  • Coroner: Incumbent Jason Parish 
  • Justice Court 1: Incumbent  Ben F. Pezdark 
