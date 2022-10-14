3 injured in west Billings crash

Three people were "seriously injured" following a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in Billings, police said.

Billings police said one vehicle occupied by two males was heading west on the 2600 block of Rimrock Road when it struck another vehicle that appeared to be backing into a driveway.

Witnesses said the vehicle appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed, according to police.

Emergency responders extricated all three from the vehicles after the crash.

Rimrock Road was closed at Beth Drive and west for several blocks.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.