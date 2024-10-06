4 structure fires within 12 hours keep Butte firefighters busy

BUTTE — The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department said crews have responded to four structure fires since Saturday evening, Oct. 5, 2024.

The fire department said on social media that the first call was initially dispatched as a grass fire in the 1800 block of Elizabeth Warren around 5:46 p.m. on Saturday. The blaze turned out to be a single-family residence heavily involved by the fire. Crews shifted from offensive to defensive postures fighting the fire, which they extinguished just after three hours.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Fire, the second call came just past midnight on Sunday, Oct. 6. Firefighters responded to a single-story residence with heavy smoke showing from the exterior in the 500 block of West Silver Street. Crews cleared the fire in just over an hour and 30 minutes.

Shortly after, around 1:26 a.m. on Sunday, firefighters responded to a fully involved barn fire in the 200 block of Little Basin Creek Road. This third fire was brought under control in just over three hours.

The fourth fire was reported in the 1400 block of Easy Street about 20 minutes after crews arrived on scene at the third fire. Another single-family residence was heavily involved. As of the fire department's post at 9:10 a.m. on Sunday, crews remained on scene.

All four fires are under investigation, and no injuries have been reported. No further details, including the extent of damage at each fire, were released.

We will update you if we get more information.