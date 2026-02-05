'A precious dream': Bozeman's Iconic Baxter to reopen as boutique hotel

BOZEMAN — For the past 40 years, the iconic Baxter has been home to residential condos. Now, starting next year – almost 100 years after it first opened – the Baxter will be operating as a boutique hotel again.

“It’s been a 20-year process, and it’s been a dream,” said David Loseff.

Loseff moved to Bozeman 35 years ago and has been the co-owner of Hotel Baxter with Rick Orizotti since 2004.

“My kids are native Montanans, and so this is really home to all of us,” said Loseff.

As Loseff explains, the Baxter Hotel first opened its doors in 1929, due to Bozeman becoming a major center of commerce in Montana. He says the building was made possible because of 250 community members who invested in it – from ranchers to business owners and more.

“The community came together and said we need to create a brand-new state-of-the-art hotel,” said Loseff.

The Baxter operated as a hotel until the 1980s, when it was converted into condominiums. Flash forward to 2026, Loseff and Orizotti are keen to reopen the Baxter as a boutique hotel.

“We have, in the lobby, people calling and walking in virtually every other day trying to figure out how to check in and find a room, even though we haven’t been a hotel in 50 years,” said Loseff. “And so, to be able to restore to what it’s intended to be is such a precious dream.”

As far as the restoration goes:

“On the upper levels, we’re converting the condos into initially 32 luxury hotel rooms,” said Loseff.

Amy Horton, who oversees real estate and hospitality for the Baxter, says throughout and after the restoration, weddings and events will continue to be held.

The Bacchus Pub, Ted Montana’s Grill, and Café Aurore will also remain open.

“It’s business as usual,” said Horton.

For both Horton and Loseff, the sentiment around the restoration is the same.

“This is an exciting time for all of us to gather around our iconic Baxter Hotel,” said Horton.

“We’re so proud that we can actually restore it back to its original purpose,” said Loseff.

Restoration of the Baxter Hotel will begin this spring. The estimated completion date is fall 2027.