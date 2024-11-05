Actor Michael Keaton drums up support for Democrats at Butte rally the night before Election Day

BUTTE — Twenty-four hours before the election, Montana Democrats came to the heart of the Democratic Party here in Butte, Montana, and they brought with them some star power.

Welcome, Michael Keaton!

“Back to the wall, that’s when I’m at my best, 14 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, we’re on the half-yard line. Push that son of a [expletive] over, baby! That’s what I say!” said actor Michael Keaton, who is also a Montana resident.

Eight Democratic candidates appeared in the ballroom of the Finlen Hotel the evening before the General Election and held a spirited rally before a room full of supporters. The candidates encouraged volunteers to keep canvassing neighborhoods on Election Day because they believe Butte voters can help them win.

“Working people in Butte stood up one time and said, ‘You know what? I want my Montana back,’ and they stood up and took it. So, you know what we’re going to do tomorrow? We are going to get your Montana back,” said Busse.

Busse is running behind in the polls in his race to unseat incumbent Greg Gianforte. Monica Tranel was also there to drum up support for her tight race with incumbent U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke.

Former Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock came out to give a high-energy introduction for incumbent Sen. Jon Tester, who is being challenged in a close race with Republican Tim Sheehy.

“But I am here to tell you, this group of candidates is the best group of candidates I’ve ever run with. We need to get them across the finish line. Butte’s going to make the difference. Let’s get ‘er done. Let’s go!” said Tester.

