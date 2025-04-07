Affordable homes off Iron Street almost move-in ready, thanks to volunteer help

BUTTE — Affordable homes that are being built in Butte off Iron Street are almost ready to be moved into, thanks to the help of many volunteers.

“The volunteers are coming out a lot more, and we’re at the point where it really, really helps right now,” said Barbara Miller of the National Affordable Housing Network.

Habitat for Humanity and the Affordable Housing Network teamed up to build 17 homes off Iron Street at a cost of $4.5 million. The first of the homes are expected to be ready at the end of the month, which couldn’t come soon enough.

“There’s so many people in Butte that have to live doubled up in houses now because the price of rentals is so high,” said Miller.

The project recently received volunteer help from Montana Precision Products with about 20 employees doing work to get the homes ready.

“It’s very rewarding, it’s fun. It’s good to give back to the community and do some work for them,” said volunteer Warren Warthen of Montana Precision Products.

Harsh weather and illness have slowed some of the contracted work over the winter, so more volunteers are needed to get the project completed by this summer.

“We’re just in a real speed-ball time of it, so we really appreciate the folks that are coming out now, and we really could use the help all the way through until these houses are finished,” said Miller.