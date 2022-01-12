After 8 foster homes, Montana group seeking permanence for Sasha the dog

BILLINGS — Life hasn’t been easy for Sasha the dog. She had found her perfect owner in Billings, but he passed away unexpectedly last summer. Now Sasha has been in foster limbo ever since and is still looking for her forever home.

“She has been moved around all her life, and she’s only three years old,” said Marie Campbell, a volunteer with the Great Pyrenees Rescue Montana.

Sasha herself is no stranger to heartbreak.

“Originally she was pulled from some messed up petting zoo in Utah,” Campbell said.

She lived in five different homes before she was saved by the Great Pyrenees Rescue Montana based out of Hamilton. That’s where Campbell met Sasha and fell in love. The rescue group was able to find Sasha her forever home.

“They were so happy together,” Campbell said.

That was until Sasha’s owner unexpectedly died last summer. Now Sasha is in her third foster home in Billings, a loving home that is only temporary.

Campbell has been networking to find Sasha the perfect place to live.

“I have a whole Excel spreadsheet of people I have been emailing, messaging,” Campbell said.

Though there hasn’t been much luck, Campbell is hopeful.

“She’s a great dog. Everyone loves Sasha, whoever meets her,” Campbell said.

Sasha is not aggressive and loves human connection. She’s been through puppy training and knows basic commands.

“She really loves going on walks, and just spending time with people. She just wants to be included,” said Campbell.

Sasha’s ideal home would be someone with a fenced yard, with lots of room for her to play, preferably a home with no other dogs.

If you’re interested in adopting Sasha, visit Great Pyrenees Rescue Montana | Home (rescuegroups.org).