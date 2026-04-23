After more than a century of service, Pekin Noodle Parlor says goodbye

BUTTE — A mainstay of the Mining City is saying goodbye.

In a social media post, the Pekin Cafe announced it will be closing its doors due to "changing economic conditions."

The Peking has been recognized as America's oldest family-owned Chinese restaurant and was a 2023 James Beard Award recipient.

According to their website, in the 1860s, Tam Kwong Yee left his home in Guangzhou and immigrated to the U.S. via San Francisco. In 1909, he moved to Butte with his business partner and family relative Hum Yow and Yow's wife, Bessie.

At that time, Butte had a population of 100,000 people, and the Chinese community created a 6-block Chinatown.

In 1911, Hum Yow + Tam Kwong Yee opened the Pekin Noodle Parlor on the 2nd floor of the Main Street building, built in 1909.

"When the restaurant first opened, it catered to a diverse clientele of miners, theater-goers, and wealthy citizens. Then, as now, the menu featured Chinese American classics like chow mein, chop suey, and egg foo young."

In a post, the Pekin Noodle Parlor thanked the people of Butte and the surrounding communities.

"Thank you for your loyalty, your stories, your laughter, and your support through the decades. You made Peking Noodle Parlor what it was, and we will forever be grateful to have been part of your lives.

"While this is a sad day for us, we take comfort in the memories shared within these walls and the legacy that will always remain in this community. The story will continue but in a different path."

"Since opening our doors in 1911, when the Tam Family first welcomed guests, this restaurant has been more than just a place to eat—it has been a part of Butte’s history, a gathering place for families, friends, and generations of our community. After Danny’s passing, his son Jerry Tam and family carried on that legacy with pride, dedication, and deep gratitude for everyone who walked through our doors.

This decision has not come easily. Changing economic conditions over the years have made it increasingly difficult to continue, and despite our best efforts, we have reached a point where we must say goodbye."