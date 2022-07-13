BELGRADE - Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is back up to speed Wednesday afternoon after an aircraft incident closed one runway.

According to Airport Director Brian Sprenger, a tire burst on a Cessna as it landed and the aircraft went off the side of the runway, but in a runway safety area. The incident closed the Air Carrier Runway.

Crews had to move the aircraft out of that area to reopen the runway which took a little over an hour. Sprenger said 3 outbound and 3 inbound flights had to be delayed.

No injuries to the six people on board the aircraft. The runway was reopened at about 3:15 pm.