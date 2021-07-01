Alert issued for missing Billings infant boy

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Billings Police Department for Zyaair Beston, a 3-month-old white male infant.

Zyaair has gone missing along with his mother. He has brown eyes, sandy hair, is less than 2 feet tall and weighs less than 20 lbs.

Zyaair was last known to be traveling with his mother, Kelsey Lanae McChesney.

Zyaair requires specialized baby formula and the last contact with both Zyaair and Kelsey was on June 26.

Law enforcement said recent information indicated strong concern for both Zyaair and Kelsey's wellbeing.

Kelsey is a 19-year-old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 180lbs with blue eyes and blonde hair. Kelsey has piercings in her nose, lip, and ears. She also has tattoos on her face and neck.

If you have any information on Zyaair or Kelsey, please contact the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8200 or dial 911.