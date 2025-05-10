All Aboard: Butte rallies to revive iconic Steam Engine 25

BUTTE — A historic steam engine that has been parked at the Butte Civic Center is getting some much-needed attention, as a restoration project is underway to bring the locomotive back to its former glory.

Fired Up for the Future: Butte's Storied Steam Engine 25 Chugs Toward Rebirth

Al Hess is spearheading the effort to restore Engine 25, with the help of Butte-Silver Bow County and several local businesses. Hess, part of a restoration group that formed in 2023, is working to preserve this piece of Butte's mining history.

"I don't think people realize how big of a part of history steam engines played for Butte, and what we want to do is try to get that out to the public so that the people know why this engine is actually here," Hess said.

According to Hess, the engine was originally built in 1899 and was specifically made for pushing rail car trains over Homestake Pass. Hess' father, a Korean War veteran who worked as an engineer, was the one who "knocked the last fire out of the firebox on this engine before it was retired" in 1958.

Hess grew up hearing the story of Engine 25 from his father, and now he's dedicated to preserving this piece of Butte's history.

"It's slowly started to do some deterioration over the years, but we'd like to make it into another gemstone for Butte and another tourist attraction," Hess said.

The restoration project is estimated to cost $350,000, and the group will be selling raffle tickets this weekend at the Mayfair event at the Civic Center to help support the effort. The event is free to attend.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.