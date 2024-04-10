Alternate routes, traffic restrictions imposed in wake of MT-41 South closure

BUTTE — Madison County Commissioners have adopted a resolution that temporarily restricts traffic on Seyler Lane Bridge and Middle Road in Twin Bridges following the closure of MT Highway 41 South between Twin Bridges and Dillon on Monday.

According to a Madison County press release, these areas will allow local traffic only with weight limits restricted to a maximum of 10 tons, truck and trailer weight total.

While commissioners work with the Montana Department of Transportation to find a resolution, travelers are advised to use the alternate route in the following downloadable map:



The release said a speed limit of 35 miles per hour—or lower if posted—will be strictly enforced, and it is highly recommended that all commercial vehicles reroute through the Dillon/Whitehall area via I-15 and I-90.

Anyone with further questions about the bridge closure in Twin Bridges can call the Montana Department of Transportation at its dedicated public relations line: 406-208-0551.

You can read the full resolution adopted by the Madison County Commission here:



