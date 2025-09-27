BOZEMAN — With Montana State University’s Homecoming weekend in full swing, Bobcat pride is alive and well across Bozeman.

I went to Spectators Bar & Grill, on MSU campus to see if any alumni were there getting excited for Saturday’s game.

“I’ll be at the game, and go Bobcats," said Terry, a daytime supervisor at Spectators.

Terry added that he loved his time studying at MSU.

“I would’ve continued on with college, but my dad said please graduate, you’re getting expensive,” he joked.

For Terry, homecoming weekend is special because it's a chance to reconnect.

“It’s always just nice to see everyone that comes back to Bozeman and visits for the weekend,” he said. “You get to see old friends and enjoy the time together.”

Alumni and locals share excitement for MSU Homecoming game

Students and locals were also hanging out at Spectators.

“It’s fun—I feel like the spirit is really there,” one local said. “Everyone has a lot of fun, and it really gets the community together.”

Homecoming at MSU is more than a game—it's a celebration of the university’s traditions, community, and long-standing Bobcat pride.

You can feel the energy in the air, whether it’s on campus, downtown, or right inside Spectators Bar.

