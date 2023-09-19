American Society of Safety Professionals wins Montana Tech bed race

BUTTE — Montana Tech is a respected institution with over a century’s worth of creating the top engineers and leaders of the world—and putting wheels on beds and racing them downhill at break-neck speed.

“I don’t know if we’re going to win but I know we’re going to have fun and that’s the best part,” said one eager racer.

What’s your strategy?

“Currently, not to wreck, not to hit the curb, just kind of stay straight,” said racer Jordan Niggemyer.

How safe is this do you think?

“It’s safe,” said Montana Tech entertainment coordinator Taylor Liva.

You don’t sound very confident.

“They had to sign a form—so it’s safe,” she said.

Bed racing has been a longtime homecoming tradition at the Butte university in which clubs soup up old beds to make them fast. Some beds are used.

“It’s probably a decade old, inherited it, full suspension, disc brakes, the whole shebang,” said racer Harrison Walund.

You don't mind putting your life in the hands of a 10-year-old bed?

“We trust our alumni,” he said.

After several races, the American Society of Safety Professionals came out on top.

“Well, you just got to work with the team, work hard, tell the girls to duck their head and don’t hit anything,” said Frank Zheng of the ASSP Team.