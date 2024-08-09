BUTTE - The stage is being set for the An Ri Ra Montana Irish Festival - An Ri Ra is Galic for a wild, good time, and what better place to have a good time than here in the most Irish city – Butte, Montana?

“The entertainment will be unparalleled, it’s unmatchable,” said An Ri Ra organizer Tom Powers.

The festival begins Friday and continues through Saturday and ends with a noon mass at the Original Mine Yard in Butte. The festival has been celebrating all things Irish for 20 years.

An Ri Ra celebrating 20 years of Irish art and culture in Butte and Montana

“We collectively have wanted to bring true Irish culture to Butte, the center of Irishness in Montana,” said Powers.

Music will include old favorites such as The Elders, the Spain Brothers and Dublin Gulch. And for their first appearance the Celtic band Altan.

“Music this year is going to be as good as ever, and it’s always good,” he said.

Traditional Irish dancing also plays a big part in this event.

“When the Trinity Irish Dancers are on that stage, that grass will be covered. Oh, man, and how!” said Powers.

There will be Irish language, genealogy and fiddle-playing workshops, as well as road bowling. There will be an Irish flag-raising ceremony on the steps of the Butte Courthouse at 12:30 in the afternoon Friday and opening ceremonies will begin at 2 that day at the Original Mine Yard. The event is free to the public

