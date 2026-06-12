ANACONDA - A woman who fought for women’s rights, promoted education, and gave generously to the city of Anaconda is now being honored by the Smelter City with a life-size statue.

“She was a mover and a shaker. I think she was a woman ahead of her time,” Anaconda Historic Resources Board member Rose Nyman said.

MTN NEWS “She was a mover and a shaker. I think she was a woman ahead of her time,” Anaconda Historic Resources Board member Rose Nyman said.

Crews carefully installed a bronze statue of Phoebe Hearst, a famed philanthropist during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. She had close ties with copper king Marcus Daly and the Anaconda community and donated $200,000 to build the Hearst Free Library in 1898.

WATCH: Anaconda to unveil life-size bronze statue of philanthropist Phoebe Hearst on Saturday

Anaconda erects statue of famed woman who built city's historic library

The Anaconda Deer Lodge Historic Resources Board used a $50,000 grant to build a statue of Hearst.

“It’s exciting, and that copper color is just perfect for Anaconda,” Nyman said.

Butte artist Kevin Curtis sculpted the statue, which will be on display in front of the library at the corner of East Four and Main streets.

Hearst continued to be generous to the Smelter City before her death in 1919.

MTN NEWS Anaconda is honoring philanthropist Phoebe Hearst with a life-size bronze statue

“After it was built and donated, she continued to donate artwork, photos, books; she didn’t forget about us,” Nyman said.

An unveiling ceremony of the statue takes place on June 13th at 2 p.m.