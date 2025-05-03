BUTTE — Montana's 2025 Legislative session wrapped up earlier this week, passing several bills, but one bill, Chloe's Law, didn't pass which has left an Anaconda family heartbroken.

"It's political for them, it's emotional for us. It's something we fully believe in. You know, all you can do is sit back and go I hope a tragedy like ours doesn't have to affect you," says Keith Worl, Chloe's father.

Watch the story here:

Anaconda family heartbroken after Montana legislature fails to pass Chloe's Law

While on her way to work on a March morning nearly four years ago, 25-year-old Chloe Worl was struck head-on and was killed instantly by a distracted driver in Dillon. During the legislative session, Keith and Connie Worl stood before legislators pleading for safer roads in Montana.

"You know, Montana still remains the only state that does not restrict cell phone use in vehicles, and again, this wasn't a ban," Connie says.

Connie says Senate Bill 359 would have restricted hand-held devices while driving in order to eliminate distractions like texting or scrolling on a phone. Also, the bill would have allowed victims and their families to seek justice in accidents involving distracted driving.

"We don't feel that Chloe received justice from the judicial system, and, really, the way we were received during the legislative committee—the House legislative committee—you know, I don't think her tragedy was even validated. Or our loss was validated," says Connie.

While the legislature was in session, Connie says almost 50 people died on Montana roads. She says because there is no law in place, it's difficult to know if those deaths are connected to distracted driving. Despite the legislature's failure to pass Chloe's Law, a bill did pass that increases penalties for drunken driving.

"The House and the Senate did some really good work with passing Bobby's Bill. We were thrilled with that. Why not this bill? Why stop there?" says Connie.

The Worls say they will bring Chole's Law before the legislature again. They also host an ATV fun run in July to raise money for scholarships in Chloe's honor.

