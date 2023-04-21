Anaconda schools face staff and program cuts

ANACONDA - There’s a really important levy here in Anaconda that educators say if it doesn’t pass, they’re going to have to cut some important programs at the high school and even some staff.

“The levy that we’re running is the bare minimum—we’re not even asking 100 percent of our operating budget with that and so if it doesn’t pass, severe cuts will have to be made,” said Anaconda Principal Erik Swanson.

There is an elementary school levy that would raise about $150,000 and a high school levy that would generate about $95,000. Homeowners would pay about $38 a year with a home valued at $100,000.

“We want our students to be successful, we want to be high performing,” Swanson said.

Swanson said the school is facing a budgetary shortfall after losing over $400,000 in tax increment financing after this local funding source ended in January.

Young teachers like Kyla Tynanes could lose their jobs if the levy fails, but she’s more concerned about the programs that her students could lose.

“Education is extremely important, and these kids are important and they’re growing up and they’re either going to stay here and raise their families here or they’re going to move on and do great things, but if we can’t support them now, we aren’t giving them the opportunity to go on and do those things,” said Tynanes.

Some students say the school is already in need.

“I think we are violently underfunded in literally every area. We do need more funds for programs, just most of them all across the board, especially the arts departments usually do suffer in school systems and most of the art supplies in the art room are out of the teacher’s pocket,” said Anaconda High School senior Makenzie Kroenke.

The ballots have already been mailed out and must be submitted by May 2.