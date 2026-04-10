Anaconda tourism film premieres tonight at Washoe Theater

ANACONDA – The red carpet will be rolled out Friday evening for a film promoting the Smelter City.

The film production company Montana’s Best will premiere a film featuring attractions and activities in Anaconda on April 10th at the Washoe Theater. Julie Mac and her team filmed and conducted interviews about historic sites and unique things to do in Anaconda-Deer Lodge County last fall.

Doors open for the free event at 6:15 p.m., and the film begins at 7 p.m. There will also be a Q&A session with the production team afterward.