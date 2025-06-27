Anaconda woman builds an online community to help new moms

BUTTE — There’s an old adage that it takes a village to raise a child and right here in Southwest Montana a group of moms are finding a new way to build that village.

"As somebody who has suffered from, like, postpartum mental disorders, you don’t really know you’re in it while you’re in it. You are very, like, tomorrow will be better," says Amy Lowney, the owner of Prima Natural Wellness.

Feeling isolated as a new mom? Watch our video to learn how an online community is helping mothers connect and find support

Breaking the Isolation: How One Montana Initiative is Supporting Mothers Everywhere

Lowney is a licensed massage therapist, craniosacral therapist and a postpartum duhla. She focuses on helping moms and babies.

"Unless you have people around you that are really looking at you and know what to be looking for ... moms just slip through the cracks so easy," says Lowney.

MTN NEWS

According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, one in five women experience depression during pregnancy, and 13.5% experience postpartum depression. Montana recently introduced a support hotline for moms but an Anaconda woman is taking that support to a new level with an online community.

"So, I really wanted there to be all these people coming together where a mom could just step in wherever she is and say, 'I need this resource. I need this resource. I would love to connect and talk to you about this,'" says Sami Garrett, founder of Good Enough Matrescence or GEM.

Garrett explains that the definition of matrescence is related to the process of becoming a mother but it is a process that lasts through all phases of motherhood.

Garrett’s online community hosts experts, like Amy Lowney and others including doctors, therapists and even yoga instructors. Her community consists of members from across the nation and even the world.

"Maybe in the past we had our village of mothers together so we could all talk about it but now I feel that we’ve lost some of that connection to them and also to ourselves," says Jessica Minch.

She is a new mom from Atlanta, Georgia. She is speaking through a Zoom interview as she sits in the driveway next to her car where her toddler is fast asleep. She doesn't want to wake him as she explains it was a little difficult to get him to nap on this day.

She says the ease of accessing content from GEM allows her the freedom to fit the educational material into her daily life.

Minch says information from experts and the ability to share experiences with others has helped stave off her feelings of isolation.

"Everyone just feels a little more connected and I think that’s pretty much what we all want is just to feel joy light and love in our life even in times of stress and chaos," says Minch.

For Sammi Garrett having the freedom to choose when and what to connect with is key to her mission.

"I think especially in rural communities, having choice and access to evidence-based resources to then have all the information laid out in front of you make a decision that feels good to you, and then turn inward... What feels good for me and my family?"

To access the Montana DPHHS hotline call 1-833-TLC-MAMA (1-833-852-6262) any time of the day or night.