Anaconda's Art in Washoe Park event continues through this weekend

ANACONDA — The annual Art in Washoe Park event in Anaconda got started Friday and promises a weekend of crafts, food, and music.

The event at Washoe Park is a fundraiser for the Copper Village Museum and Art Center and features more than 80 vendors selling Montana-made arts and crafts. There also are 15 food vendors and live music throughout the event that is so popular it has been happening in the Smelter City for the past 43 years.

“Just because it's an enjoyable show and it's not too expensive and people can just lounge around in the shade and enjoy the bands and just a really nice atmosphere,” said event organizer Alicia Morley.

The event continues until 10:30 p.m. Friday and will start up again Saturday at 10 a.m. until late in the evening, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. It's $8 a day or $20 for a weekend pass.