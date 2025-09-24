Animal control employees seen back at work at contaminated Yellowstone Valley Animal Services building

Billings animal control officers are back inside their offices connected to the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, while the shelter is waiting for clearance from remediation crews before allowing animals to return.

Animal control supervisor Tom Stinchfield told MTN News Tuesday said he feels safe being there.

A YVAS employee also told MTN News she saw cleaners in hazmat suits and questioned why some staff are allowed inside.

Assistant Police Chief Shawn Mayo said his staff is safe but admitted they have not yet seen the final safety report.

Last week, City Administrator Chris Kukulski said the city is gathering cost estimates for restoration contractors who can return the facility to operating conditions.

The shelter was evacuated on Sept. 10 after an FBI burn of seized meth mistakenly sent vapors from an attached incinerator into the animal shelter, sickening 14 employees. All animals were removed from the facility and placed in foster homes.

Leaders at the animal shelter say they won't resume operations until the city promises it will no longer authorize the burning of illegal drugs in its incinerator.

