Annual 'Art in the Park' Festival returns to Anaconda this weekend

ANACONDA - The 46th annual Art in the Park festival is set to return to Washoe Park in Anaconda this weekend, bringing nearly 100 craft and food vendors to the community.

The two-day event, which kicks off on Saturday, will feature over 80 vendors selling handmade arts and crafts, as well as 15 food vendors. Eight live music acts are also scheduled to perform throughout the weekend.

"It brings the community together and it's our biggest fundraiser for Copper Village, so everything we raise this weekend goes into our kid's camp, getting the building ready and set, keeping the power on and the museum downstairs," said Emily Skladany, director of Copper Village.

Admission to the festival is $25 for a weekend pass or $10 per day, with discounted prices available for seniors and teenagers.

Art in the Park has been a longstanding tradition in Anaconda, drawing large crowds each summer to browse the various vendor booths and enjoy the lively atmosphere.

The festival opens at 10 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday and runs until 5 p.m. each day at Washoe Park in downtown Anaconda.

