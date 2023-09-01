Annual 'If You Give a Child a Book...' campaign returns for 2023

MTN's Chet Layman talks with Meredith Delaney, director of philanthropic strategies for the Scripps Howard Fund and Scripps Howard Foundation, about this year's "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign.

Each year, KXLF and the Scripps Howard Fund partner with local schools to reach underserved children living in poverty, with a special focus on the critical kindergarten through third grade years when children are still learning to read. For this age group, there is no replacement for beloved books that a child can return to over and over. Yet, just as the formal learning process begins in school, many childhood literacy programs focused on kindergarten readiness end, leaving children with few resources to reinforce reading outside the classroom. That’s where our work with the Scripps Howard Fund begins.

To contribute and help students at West Elementary in Butte get books in their hands, please visit our Give a Book Donation Page.