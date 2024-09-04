Annual 'If You Give A Child A Book...' campaign returns for 2024

Each year, KXLF and the Scripps Howard Fund partner with local schools to reach underserved children living in poverty, with a special focus on the critical kindergarten through third-grade years when children are still learning to read.

To learn more about the annual "If You Give A Child A Book.." campaign and make a donation, visit this link.

In the video below, MTN's Chet Layman explains more about the campaign and how you can help: