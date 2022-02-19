Architects present locations for Butte-Silver Bow permanent supportive housing project

BUTTE— Architects have presented a plan to turn two parking lots on East Quartz Street into permanent supportive housing.

Butte-Silver Bow is a step closer to creating permanent supportive housing for the city’s vulnerable population.

Kaitlyn Aguiles - MTN NEWS "It’s just a study. No one is breaking ground or anything yet. We’re just looking at the concept and seeing what the concept means, what it could cost, and an idea of where it could go." said Becky Lawson, SMA Architect.

"It’s just a study. No one is breaking ground or anything yet. We’re just looking at the concept and seeing what the concept means, what it could cost, and an idea of where it could go," said Becky Lawson, SMA Architect.

SMA Architecture headed the study which was funded by a community development planning grant and matching funds were given by Action inc.

Kaitlyn Aguiles - MTN NEWS Brandon Fry says that they looked at renovating buildings before settling on constructing a single-level four-plex with a one-bedroom and one bathroom apartment unit on plots owned by Butte-Silver Bow.

Brandon Fry says that they looked at renovating buildings before settling on constructing a single-level four-plex with a one-bedroom and one bathroom apartment unit on plots owned by Butte-Silver Bow. From 50 potential sites, they narrowed it to 17.

"While looking at all of these whether it was zoning or adjacencies or how close it was to existing services, we narrowed it down even further," said Fry.

MTN NEWS PHOTO

Designers followed three criteria when choosing a site: walkability, access to services, and cost. Out of the 17 plots, they settled on the number one site at east quartz street.

The two parking lots at this site would be turned into two separate housing units for Butte’s most vulnerable population.

"It was a lot about talking with the services that they use and the folks that they talk to and the folks that know them and figuring out what they might need," said Lawson.

The estimated cost to build the fourplex on the site would be $2.8 million.