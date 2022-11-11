Armed robbery at Thriftway in Butte, investigation ongoing

On November 11 at approximately 4:26 AM, two male suspects entered a Thriftway store in Butte demanding money from the clerk.

The incident occurred at the Thriftway at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Amherst Street.

The suspects were dressed in dark hooded sweatshirts, wearing ski masks, and about 5’10” to 6’ tall. One man was armed with a handgun.

The suspects fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money. They were last seen driving south on Harrison Avenue in a dark-colored sedan. According to Sheriff Ed Lester, no one was injured during the incident.

The public is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Brian Sullivan with any information on the incident at 406-497-1173.

The investigation is ongoing and we will provide updates if we receive more information.