Armed standoff near Bozeman ends peacefully

BOZEMAN — Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies and the Montana Highway Patrol responded Tuesday morning, Sept. 2, to a reported standoff involving an armed man on Rocky Mountain Road. The incident prompted temporary road closures just past the North Cottonwood Trailhead.

Authorities said the situation ended peacefully when the individual involved complied with law enforcement, surrendered and was placed into protective custody for a mental health evaluation.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office acknowledges the inconvenience of these events, and emphasizes that life safety is their top priority — for responders, the public and those in crisis.