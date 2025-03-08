Artists firing up the kiln for Butte's 12th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser

BUTTE — For a dozen years, the Empty Bowls fundraiser has offered beautiful, handcrafted bowls to help feed Butte’s children.

“Butte’s always amazing. It’s a community that gives, and it gives, and it gives,” said Hungry Hill Center Director Mike Kujawa.

Since last September, volunteer artists in the community have been spending their weekends throwing bowls at the Hungry Hill center. These bowls will be sold at the Butte Emergency Food Bank’s Empty Bowls on April 2 at the Butte Civic Center. This event raises money for the backpack program that provides school-age kids food for the weekends and over the summer.

“When we first started it 12 years ago—this is our 12th year now—we noticed right away in elementary school when kids come and they’re not hungry on Monday morning it’s easier for them to learn and they’re a lot happier,” said Kujawa.

About 25 local artists made more than 1,000 bowls of various sizes and designs for the fundraiser. Bowls are still being fired in the kiln before the event.

“A lot of these that you see here, then turn into those over there. When you open the kiln and see what comes out … just amazing artwork,” he said.

Tickets are on sale for the fundraiser now at the Butte Emergency Food Bank or the Butte Civic Center.