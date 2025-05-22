As Wildfire Season Approaches, Butte-Silver Bow Invites Residents to Apply for Air Purifiers

BUTTE — The Butte-Silver Bow City-County Board of Health is gearing up for wildfire season with the return of its Air Purifier Loan Out Program. Now in its third year, the initiative aims to help residents protect themselves from the increasing seasonal wildfire smoke that has become a concern for community health.

The program is part of a broader Public Health Response for Wildfire Smoke Events plan, developed to assist residents in preparing for and mitigating the adverse effects of wildfire smoke. By lending air purifiers to those in need, the program aims to create clean indoor air spaces—an essential defense against poor air quality during hazardous smoke events.

Priority for the Air Purifier Loan Out Program is given to vulnerable populations, including individuals aged 65 and older, those with pre-existing respiratory or heart conditions, pregnant individuals, caregivers of young children, or anyone unable to purchase an air purifier. All residents who fall into these categories are encouraged to apply for a loan purifier for use during the fire season.

The program will begin on May 28, 2025. Interested participants can set up an appointment with the program coordinator during the first two weeks of June. To be eligible, applicants must show proof of residency in Silver Bow County. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until all purifiers are distributed, and those interested are advised to apply before July 1.

To schedule an appointment for the Air Purifier Loan Out Program, please call (406) 497-5043.

