ATV rollover near Big Sky leaves 1 person injured

UPDATE — 4:24PM Sept 2: A hiker was rescued after injuring their leg near the top of Beehive Basin Trail over Labor Day weekend.

The Gallatin County Search and Rescue said deputies and Big Sky Search and Rescue responded around 6:19PM Saturday, Aug. 30, and located the injured hiker high on the trail. Teams transported the individual back to the trailhead using a one‑wheel stretcher, where a family member took the hiker home.

Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind hikers to carry warm clothing, plenty of food and water, and to travel with a companion in case of emergencies.

PREVIOUS — Over Labor Day weekend, an off-road ATV vehicle rollover south of Big Sky left one person injured.

The accident occurred along Buck Ridge Trail around 11:55 AM on Sunday, Aug 31, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

Bystanders provided first aid before rescue crews arrived, Sheriff Dan Springer said. Volunteers assessed the patient, secured them for transport on a side-by-side off-highway vehicle and moved them to the trailhead. The driver was taken to a Big Sky Fire Department ambulance for further medical care.

Springer commended the bystanders for their quick response, saying their actions helped ensure the patient was stabilized and transported efficiently. He also reminded ATV operators to wear helmets, know the trail and their personal limits, and keep speeds appropriate for conditions to stay safe while riding.