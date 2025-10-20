Authorities ask public to help find missing hiker

BOZEMAN — Gallatin and Madison County sheriff’s offices are asking for the public’s help locating 50‑year‑old hiker Randall “Randy” Bennett, who was last known to be in Bozeman on the evening of Sept. 24, 2025.

Bennett is described as a white male with pattern baldness, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing roughly 170 pounds. Authorities say Bennett’s vehicle was found at the Spanish Creek trailhead and reportedly has been parked there for at least one week.

Anyone with information about Bennett’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gallatin County dispatch immediately at 406‑582‑2100. Law enforcement officials urge anyone who may have seen Bennett recently or has relevant tips to call right away.

