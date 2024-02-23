Watch Now
Authorities identify body found on Billings South Side

Foul play not suspected
photo courtesy of Amanda Clark
Authorities investigate a body found near the Public Auction Yards in Billings.
Posted at 8:25 AM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 10:25:34-05

Authorities have identified the man found dead this week near the 1300 block of Minnesota Avenue as 71-year-old Stanley Littleboy of Billings.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said Thursday in a news release that initial reports indicate the death is consistent with exposure, but the exact cause of death won't be determined until toxicology reports are returned from the state lab, which could take several weeks.

Investigators are still seeking to speak with anyone who may have more information about Littleboy, Linder said.

Littleboy's body was found in a ditch in the area Tuesday afternoon. Investigators said they believed the body had been there for several days.

