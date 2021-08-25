Axe throwing bar hopes to cut it in Uptown Butte

BUTTE — A Butte businesswoman is bringing a new form of entertainment to Uptown Butte: an axe throwing bar.

This is an activity that’s gaining popularity all across the country.

“I actually had tried it with family and I fell in love with it. I’m kind of really competitive, especially with my family, so when we were out throwing, I had so much fun I’m like, ‘oh my gosh, I need to bring this sport to Butte. Butte needs this,’” said Montana Axe Throwing Co. owner Kayla Lambrecht.

Lambrecht has been running Mirror Mirror Boutique, a fashion store, for the past nine years, before recently moving it to Park Street. She decided to open her new business next door.

“I think Uptown is starting to become that shopping district again. More of the nightlife and just fun activities to have families walk around and sidewalk shop,” said Lambrecht.

Montana Axe Throwing company will serve beer and wine and homemade pizza. The business also has lane coaches on hand to teach people throwing techniques and will host official axe throwing tournaments.

“I’m very competitive just like the owner is, so I’m all about competition, so we practice all the time, it’s just a way of getting out some frustration and relaxing. It’s just, overall it’s fun,” said axe throwing coach Stephanie Johnson.

This is a kind of a sport you don’t have to be a lumberjack to be good at. In fact, just a couple of throws and you should be able to pick it up pretty well.

“Really anyone can do it, once you figure out the rotation and get it sticking, that’s when it becomes so much fun too. It’s a competitive sport though and people are really, really good at it,” said Lambrecht.