Banter about Butte on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" raises a question: When will we get more shopping options?

BUTTE — During a recent episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show", Clarkson and award-winning actress Helen Mirren both shared their experiences of shopping here at the Walmart in Butte, Montana.

“Look, I know there’s just one store in Butte and it’s Walmart and I love that Dame Helen has been to Butte,” Clarkson said on her show.

“Yes, I know that Walmart very well,” said Mirren.

This casual conversation sparked a perceived notion among many living here in Butte that there’s a lack of retail shopping in the Mining City.

“I do think that we need a little more shopping and things here and I hope that we definitely get more interest to it,” said Butte resident Bob Teller.

While Butte has many smaller stores, economic leaders know residents want to see larger retailers come to Butte.

“I think that is something that is missing in this community and I think there’s room for it and I think that it would only benefit our community,” said Director of Community Development Karen Byrnes.

Some say Butte needs a large clothing store and another grocery store.

“I hated to lose the shopping mall down there, my wife used to really like that, but other than that,” said Gary Mild of Twin Bridges.

The city continues to entice larger retail to Butte, but it’s a difficult time.

“Right Now, in a lot of those sectors, they’re not opening new stores, because people are doing so much shopping online,” said Byrnes.

Though city officials won’t give specifics, they are confident Butte will net a large retailer with Butte’s economy on an upswing.

“We have people moving here, we have job creators moving here, industry, and what that means is it’s going to happen,” said Byrnes.