Basin Creek Park closed to the public due to wildfire risk

BUTTE — The Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation Department announced that effective Friday, Aug. 2, Basin Creek Park is closed to the public due to the risk of wildfire in the Basin Creek Watershed.

"We regret the inconvenience this will cause the public," a Butte-Siilver Bow press release stated, "but we believe it is extremely important to protect the watershed that provides Butte with the highest quality, lowest cost source of potable water."

The release said the park will remain closed until conditions improve.

Anyone seeking more information can contact Shawn Fredrickson at the Department of Parks and Recreation at 406- 497-6535 or sfredrickson@bsb.mt.gov.