Bear warning signs posted on Big Butte

BUTTE — Bear sighting warning signs have been posted on the trails around Big Butte, west of Butte on Saturday morning.

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, here are some best practices when recreating where bears are known to be:

"All bears are potentially dangerous. The majority of human-bear conflicts involve bears protecting their young or a food source. The overwhelming majority of bear encounters do not involve conflict."

Avoiding a conflict is easier than dealing with one.