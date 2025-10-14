Bears spotted around Bozeman as they prepare for hibernation

BOZEMAN — Bears aren’t just sticking to the mountains this fall, many have been spotted in neighborhoods around Bozeman as they search for food before hibernation.

Bozeman resident Megan Gorski said she was surprised to receive a message from her neighbor one morning warning her about a bear rummaging through her trash.

“She texted me and said, ‘Hey, there’s a bear that’s eating your trash and now it’s in our neighbor’s tree,’ and she sent me a picture of it,” Gorski said. “I grew up in Florida, so I am still getting used to all of the critters out here.”

Gorski said she expected more bear activity earlier in the summer but has started seeing and hearing about more sightings recently.

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen, fall is peak feeding season for bears.

“It’s why we call it hyperphagia — it’s overeating this time of year,” Jacobsen said. “Up to 20,000 calories a day. Active for up to 20 hours a day.”

That’s the equivalent of about 200 hamburgers a day. Jacobsen said that while bears primarily search for natural food sources, they’re often drawn to garbage, bird feeders, and pet food left outdoors.

“Securing attractants like garbage and bird feeders, it’s important that bears don’t have access to those,” he said.

The City of Bozeman offers bear-resistant trash cans to help reduce encounters. Gorski said she would consider switching to one, adding, “Absolutely! It’d save us a lot of time.”

Jacobsen said keeping bears out of trouble starts with changing human habits.

“Make communities safe and help bears develop good, natural, healthy behavior,” he said.

With more people out hiking and hunting this time of year, FWP also reminds residents to stay alert while outdoors.

“Travel in groups, make noise to alert bears of your presence, avoid surprise encounters, and always carry bear spray,” Jacobsen said. “If you find a dead animal carcass while you’re out, avoid those areas.”

Jacobsen added that anyone who notices bears getting into trash or acting unusually should contact FWP as soon as possible.