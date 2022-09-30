Bed racing a wild tradition at Montana Tech

BUTTE — Montana Tech students take on one of the craziest and most fun traditions at Montana Tech: The bed races.

“Woke of this morning and said, ‘there’s two things I need to do: I need to eat breakfast and I need to win the bed race,’ and I got both those things done today,” said Tech student Jhett Braley.

The bed race is one of Tech’s biggest traditions to wrap up homecoming week.

“I was a student here in the late 80s and we were doing it then, so it was a lot of fun then,” said Montana Tech Business Department Director Todd Tregidga.

Students from several campus clubs spent the past weeks designing a racing bed.

“We’re trying to create zero air resistance to be aerodynamic,” said student Brie Birkenbuel.

One racer had a simpler plan, “We’re going to send it down the hill as fast as we can.”

Max Triepke said, “We use Dale Earnhardt Sr. as our inspiration and also a little Ricky Bobby sprinkled in there and we just want to go fast.”

Braley adds, “Don’t skip leg day. All of our pushers have been working hard, you know, we’ve been training.”