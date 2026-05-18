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Behind the Badge: Gallatin County Sheriff's Office opens its doors to the community

Community members can tour the facility, see working animals, enjoy live music, win prizes, and speak directly with the sheriff and deputies.
Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer joins Jane on today's Montana This Morning to discuss "Behind the Badge" an open house for community members to check out the sheriff's office, including horses, working dogs, deputies and more.
Behind the Badge with Gallatin County Sheriff
Posted

BOZEMAN — A local sheriff's office is hosting a "Behind the Badge" open house, inviting community members to tour the facility and connect with the sheriff and deputies.

Attendees can explore the office, see horses and working dogs, enjoy live music, and enter to win prizes.

The event also offers an opportunity to discuss community issues directly with the sheriff and his deputies.

The event is set for Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 4:06 p.m. at the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office at 677 Laura Louise Lane, Bozeman.

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