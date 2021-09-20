Watch
Belgrade man dies in crash near Browning

BROWNING — A 22-year-old Belgrade man is dead after a crash discovered Monday morning near Browning.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was driving a 2005 Chevy Avalanche south on BIA Route 1, when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and rolled the vehicle several times. The man was ejected from the vehicle and was the only occupant.

It is unknown what time the crash occurred and the incident remains under investigation. Speed and alcohol are suspected as contributing factors in the crash at this time.

