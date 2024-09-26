Bicyclist injured after being struck by vehicle near Butte Civic Center

BUTTE — A young person on a bicycle was taken away in an ambulance Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle near the Butte Civic Center.

Eyewitnesses told KXLF the victim, who appeared to be a teenager, was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Civic Center Road while riding a bicycle around 3:25 p.m. on Thursday.

A witness said the bicyclist appeared “unresponsive” as first responders rendered aid before taking the bicyclist from the scene in an ambulance.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the bicyclist remained at the scene and spoke with police.

There is currently no information on the condition of the injured cyclist.

This is a developing story, and more information will be released when it becomes available.