Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butte-Silver Bow wins national award

BUTTE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butte-Silver Bow received a big honor on Thursday.

The national organization awarded the Butte office with its annual Gold Standard honor for increasing its revenue, as well as the number of mentors who are matched with kids in the Butte community.

The Butte-Silver Bow agency was one of 26 out of 225 across the country to receive the award.

“It's an amazing feeling because there's only four of us in the office, so we work really hard to make sure that we're serving all those kids and getting all our matches met and all their needs met. So it's just a really good feeling to know we're being recognized for that too,” said Laci Ridder, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butte executive director.

Laci will travel to Anaheim, California next week to accept the award.