BUTTE — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) announced on Friday, Aug. 30, that as of midnight, the entire Big Hole River will close to all fishing.

FWP said in a press release the closure is due to low flows, high water temperatures, and an unseasonably warm and dry forecast.

The release did not indicate how long the closure is expected to last.

A full list of drought-related fishing restrictions and closures can be found at the FWP website.