Bike Rodeo in Butte to give out free bikes and helmets Saturday

BUTTE — An event this Saturday in Butte will make sure kids in the Mining City will ride away with a bike.

The Kiwanis Club's 25th annual Bike Rodeo will involve free bicycle safety lessons and children in need will get a free bike, helmet, and lunch.

Butte's Bike Lab has been tuning up bikes to be given out at the Bike Rodeo. The bike lab recently received dozens of bicycles through generous donations from the public.

“We get lots of donations of kids' bikes and we'll put together—so far we have 60, with any luck we'll have 70 or so by the time bike rodeo is here Saturday morning. It's a great community thing and really kids shouldn't have to go without a bike,” said Bike Lab member Pat Ryan.

The Bike Rodeo will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. in the rear parking lot of the Butte Civic Center.