Billings bar owner calls for help raising money for Anaconda shooting victims’ families

BILLINGS— A Billings bar owner is starting a fund that will help the Anaconda shooting victims’ families, and she’s asking for help from across the nation.

Owner of High Tide Casino and Bar Rachel Dehler was devastated when she heard the news of the shooting Friday.

“My coworker and I were in tears together this morning, just talking about it and putting ourselves in that position. And it's just heartbreaking,” she said.

According to Dehler, the bar industry is a community of its own, so she knew she had to do something to help.

On August 16, she plans to donate all the money from her bar sales that day to the Owl Bar, where the shooting took place. The owner of the Owl Bar will then give the money to the victims’ families.

Dehler is encouraging other bars in Montana and across the nation to join her in supporting the cause.

“My true vision and what I would love to see happen is for bars across the nation to jump on board and on August 16th, donate all or even a portion of their bar sales to really support this tragedy,” she said.

The bar owner has faith in the industry coming together in this time of need.

“I think it can really show and reflect the solidarity in this industry because we are, we're one big unspoken family,” she said.

Dehler created the fund to help bars donate in the same place, but anyone can contribute. You can donate online through this link.