Billings community mourning local photographer killed in tragic accident

BILLINGS — Many in Billings are mourning the loss of Parker Hopkins, a local photographer who was the victim of a fatal accident Tuesday morning on Billings West End.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says his office got a call around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday to an area on the 1600 block of South 32nd Street West. Linder says a man was directing two semi-trailers back towards one another, likely in effort to transfer product, and the man was pinned in between them. He later died due to the injuries.

According to close friends, Hopkins had worked for a local window company for a while in addition to his photography business, Battling Bull Photography.

Photo courtesy Parker Hopkins

Linder would not confirm the man’s identity yet, but dozens of social media postings have expressed sorrow at Hopkins' death. He was a Billings native who also attended the University of Montana. According to records, Hopkins was 39.

Linder says the sheriff’s office is treating the investigation as an accident, and that no foul play is suspected.