Billings family of woman fatally stabbed in 2022 looks for answers

It's been more than two years since Jessie Guardipee was stabbed to death on Billings South Side.

Two days after the incident, police said they were aware of a suspect, but no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.

Guardipee lived in a house on South 27th Street in the summer of 2022 when she was fatally stabbed.

Her family regularly puts out a memorial to honor her and is concerned that no one has been charged with a crime.

“He does like this little skip hop lunge thing,” said her cousin, Ashley Renya, about what she witnessed the night Guardipee was killed. “And I just see something shiny and he gets her, to my understanding, right in the heart because she turns around and she said, 'Ashley, he stabbed me.'”

Guardipee was 24 years old when she died.

It's a day that will forever haunt Renya, who rushed to save her life.

“I just kept telling her that God's got us and she gets to the car and she collapses between the car and the porch,” Renya said about Guardipee.

Reyna was alright with Q2 using her name, but she did not want to appear on camera.

She says this all started with an argument over a parking spot.

Minutes later, a relative was performing CPR as Guardipee waited for an ambulance.

“I prayed so hard for so long until we got the phone call from my auntie,” Renya said. “And they asked all of us to go to the hospital and they told us that she had passed.”

“Family's devastated,” said Todd Odapal, a family friend. “The family wants answers. The family wants solutions.”

Odapal is speaking out on behalf of the family, which he says is frustrated.

“Even in the best of circumstances, things just take way too long for the family,” Odalpal said.

The stabbing happened on the night of July 3, 2022.

More than two years later, no suspect has been charged, despite multiple witnesses to the incident.

Police have alleged this may be a case of self-defense, although the family says that person is behind bars charged with another unrelated crime.

“The identified assailant of Jessie Guardipee, who was detained the night of her stabbing and death and then released,” Odapal said.

That's something County Attorney Scott Twito can't confirm.

But he said there could be some developments in the next few weeks.

“When are we going to get a prosecution?” Odapal asked. “All the family wanted was a prosecution."