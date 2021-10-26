Billings Hanser's employees renew call for road safety on one-year anniversary of coworkers deaths

BILLINGS — At all six Hanser's Automotive locations across south central Montana, truck horns rang out at precisely 3 p.m. Monday to mark the one-year anniversary of the deaths two of the company's drivers: Cassie Allen and Nick Visser.

“Hopefully people start to take this seriously and start slowing down and moving over. People don’t need to die. People should be able to go do their jobs," said Sara Haworth, dispatch supervisor at Hanser's in Billings.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge Sara Haworth, dispatch supervisor for Hanser's Automotive in Billings.

Cassie Allen, 28, of Reed Point and Nick Visser, 37, of Billings were killed last year after a passing motorist struck the men while they were trying to recover a vehicle stuck in a Interstate 90 ditch near Columbus on a snowy day.

“I wish he was here to see this. He would tell us not to fuss. He didn’t need all the attention. But I’m thankful for Ralph and the Hanser family for getting this put together, all of the workers that did this. It’s humbling, but it’s still sad," said Kendra Visser, Nick's widow.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge Kendra Visser, 41, lost her husband while he was on the job as a tow truck driver last year.

At the Billings shop, the Hanser's crew parked Visser and Allen's former work tow trucks at the front entrance and parked a reader board between them that displayed the message: "Remember Nick and Cassie."

Visser said it's always a tough moment when she spots her husband's old blue tow truck driving around town.

“It’s hard to see somebody else driving it and to see it on the road. It kind of gives myself this numbing feeling, because when we hear this coming down the road, it’s noticeable. It’s hard," Visser said.

Go Fund Me Cassie Allen (left) and Nick Visser.

On Oct. 1, the state's new move over law went into effect. If drivers fail to slow down and move over for emergency responders, first-time offenders can be given a fine between $100 and $500 and could face up to 90 days in jail. Fines and jail times increase upon subsequent offenses.

Publicity the new law received hasn't changed the habits of Montana drivers, Haworth said. The Billings Hanser's crew always has close calls, and had some particularly nasty ones while on a semi recovery on Airport Road in during the recent snow storm a few weeks back, Haworth said.

“We had signs stolen and both of our flaggers almost got hit multiple times. It’s unfortunately not changed a whole lot yet, but I think people just need to be more aware and take it more seriously," Haworth said.

MTN News / Mitch Lagge A sign on the back of a Hanser's Automotive truck reminds drivers to slow down and move over for emergency responders.

Visser said she thinks the penalties aren't high enough to dissuade people from ignoring the move over law, but it's a start.

“People still aren’t paying attention, slowing down and pulling over. They’re not, but we’ll keep trying to make it to where it will make a difference. I will try my hardest for him and for Cassie and for everybody else that is out there on the road. It’s not just firetrucks and sheriffs and highway patrol, it’s tow truckers," Visser said.

